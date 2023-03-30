Man of many talents

PTI

Vivan Sundaram, a pioneering multidisciplinary artist who often used his work, melding sculptures, photographs, videos and paintings to reflect contemporary issues of the day, died here on Wednesday. He was 79.

“Vivan Sundaram passed away this morning at 9.20 am,” read a note issued by the Safdar Hashmi Memorial Trust (SAHMAT), of which Sundaram was a founding trustee.

Social activist and friend Shabnam Hashmi said Sundaram had been ailing for the past few months with multiple issues.

Sundaram, nephew to legendary artist Amrita Sher-Gil, is survived by his wife, art historian-critic Geeta Kapur.

His last rites will be performed at 12 noon at Delhi’s Lodhi Crematorium on Thursday. Born in Shimla in 1943 to Kalyan Sundaram, former chairman of Law Commission of India, and Indira Sher-Gil, sister of Amrita Sher-Gil, the Delhi-based artist studied painting at Baroda’s MS University and London’s The Slade School of Fine Art in the 1960s.

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of CPM and friend of Sundaram, wrote on Twitter that his “endearing gentle presence will be missed”.