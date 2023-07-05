Man seen sexually harassing foreigner in viral video in Rajasthan arrested

Jaipur, July 5
A man was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a foreigner after a video purportedly showed him inappropriately touching the woman when she was on the way to her hotel here, officials said on Tuesday.
Just came across this video where this man can be seen inappropriately touching a foreign tourist. It is very shameful. Tagging @ashokgehlot51 and @PoliceRajasthan for action. These incidents are bringing bad name to the nation! pic.twitter.com/1eo9u6Baky— Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) July 3, 2023
The accused, identified as Kuldeep Singh Sisodia (40), was nabbed from Nokha town of Bikaner district Tuesday night, they said.
Bharat Singh Rathore, Station House Officer of Vidhayakpuri police station, said after a video was received on police helpline WhatsApp number, a case under Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code was registered Monday night.
According to primary probe, the video is of Motilal Atal Road where a British foreigner, along with her friend, had stayed 18 days ago, he said.
The accused who appears to be a taxi or cab driver was seen touching the woman inappropriately and walking beside her.
