Man sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor sister

PTI

Nagaon, February 22

A court in Assam’s Morigaon district has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after he was found guilty of repeatedly raping his minor sister resulting in her pregnancy.

The court of Additional Sessions judge, who also acts as the special judge under POCSO Act, handed down the sentence to the 23-year-old man on Monday.

The accused and the victim hailed from Jagiroad area of Morigaon district.

A case was registered in 2019 against the man in Morigaon Police Station for raping his sister.

