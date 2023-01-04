 Delhi Police lodge FIR, launch manhunt to nab passenger who urinated on co-traveller on board Air India's New York-Delhi flight : The Tribune India

Aviation regulator DGCA seeks report from airline on incident

PTI

New Delhi, January 4

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR and formed several teams to nab the passenger who urinated on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said based on the complaint of the victim given to the Air India, a case has been registered under the the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Rules.

The IPC sections included in the case are 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person), he added.

“We have formed multiple teams to keep a track of the accused passenger and he will be arrested soon,” the officer said.

Air India on Wednesday said it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the passenger who had urinated on a co-passenger onboard a flight from New York to Delhi in November last year and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.

Separately, aviation regulator DGCA said it has sought a report from the airline on the incident and will “take action against those found negligent”.

On November 26, an inebriated male passenger had urinated on a female co-passenger during a flight from New York to Delhi, according to reports.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has written to Air India Chairman N Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter.

The Commission said the horrendous behaviour of the man towards the woman violated her right to live a life of dignity and safety.

The NCW said it has come across several media reports wherein it has been alleged that a man in an inebriated state urinated on a woman co-passenger in an Air India flight in November but faced no action.

It has also been reported that after urinating, the man allegedly did not move until another passenger asked him to, it said.

The woman had complained to the crew, who reportedly just gave her a set of pyjamas and slippers and told her to return to her seat, claiming no other seat was available, the Commission said.

It has written to Air India Chairman Chandrasekaran to intervene in the matter and take appropriate action against the culprit.

The Commission has sought a detailed action taken report from Delhi Police within seven days.

Snow forecast from Jan 6 onwards
Himachal

Snow likely in Himachal from January 6 onwards

‘Dangal-II’, 4 border village girls win state kabaddi gold
Punjab

'Dangal-II', 4 Ferozepur border village girls win state kabaddi gold

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

