Man wanted in multiple criminal cases killed in encounter, say UP police

Kaushambi, June 27
An alleged criminal, wanted in more than a dozen cases and carrying a reward of Rs 1.25 lakh, was killed in an encounter with the police on Tuesday morning, officials said.
Gufran, a resident of neighbouring Pratapgarh district, was injured in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force team near Samda village in Kaushambi district, Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava said.
He was rushed to the district hospital where he died during treatment, the SP said.
Gufran had 13 cases of murder, attempt to murder and robbery registered against him in Pratapgarh district, the police officer added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh
This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains have ...
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
5 arrested for Pragati Maidan robbery in Delhi
A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh ...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
A security personnel is injured in the operation
Members of India Caucus introduce bipartisan legislation to fast-track weapons sales to India
Indian-American Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, ...