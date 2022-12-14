 Man who kidnapped Hyderabad dentist hours before her engagement arrested in Goa : The Tribune India

Man who kidnapped Hyderabad dentist hours before her engagement arrested in Goa

About 50 people had attacked Vaishali Reddy's house before taking her away in a car

Man who kidnapped Hyderabad dentist hours before her engagement arrested in Goa

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



IANS

Hyderabad, December 14

Naveen Reddy, wanted for the kidnap of dentist Vaishali Reddy from her residence in Hyderabad last week, has been arrested in Goa and is being brought to the city on Wednesday.

A team of Rachakonda police reportedly arrested Naveen Reddy in Goa and was bringing him to Hyderabad. He is likely to be produced before a magistrate after reaching Hyderabad later in the day.

The man was charged with trespassing, kidnap, theft, and rioting after he abducted Vaishali Reddy on December 9 hours before her engagement.

In a scene straight from a crime flick, about 50 people had attacked Vaishali Reddy's house at Adibatla on the city outskirts. They ransacked the house, and attacked vehicles before taking her away in a car.

The police later rescued the dentist and arrested 32 persons. Naveen Reddy along with three others, however, had remained at large.

The number two accused in the case Vajid Rumen, Siddu and Chandu, were also arrested on Tuesday from different places.

Before his arrest, Naveen Reddy released a video, appealing to the people and media to see things from his perspective. “I was not able to surrender due to some health issues. What happened was a mistake and I confess. But there is so much pain behind all of this,” he said.

The accused blamed Vaishali Reddy's family saying he committed the mistake because of them. He also stated that the family had woven all stories.

Rachakonda police is reported to be planning to invoke Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Naveen Reddy. Two years ago he was booked for cheating in Warangal district. In the latest case, police have registered three cases against him.

In the remand report filed on Tuesday, police revealed that after kidnapping Vaishali, Naveen and four others headed towards Nalgonda in the car. On the way, Naveen asked Vaishali why she agreed to marrying someone else, and then beat her indiscriminately. He also bit her on her left shoulder, forehead and right thumb.

All the accused had switched off their mobile phones. As one of the accused Chandu started vomiting on the way, Rumen stopped the car and asked him to return to the city. In the meantime, Rumen switched on his mobile and found that the news and video of Vaishali's kidnap had gone viral.

The accused then dropped her near the RTO office in Manneguda and one of the accused gave his mobile phone to Vishali to call her father. All the accused then escaped and headed in different directions to evade police.

On a complaint by the girl's father Damodar Reddy, police registered a case of attempt to murder, kidnap, trespass and assault against Naveen Reddy and his associates.

Vaishali alleged Naveen Reddy had been harassing her as she had rejected his marriage proposal.

The 24-year-old said that he threatened her that if she can't marry her, he will not allow her to marry anybody else.

She denied that she had married Naveen Reddy. "On the day he is claiming the marriage took place, I was under treatment at Army dental hospital. He made me the nominee in car insurance. I have nothing to do with this. I have not signed any papers," she said.

 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

US-based mastermind behind Nakodar cloth merchant's murder; Punjab police solve case with arrest of 3

2
Himachal

Adani group announces shutdown of two cement plants in Himachal Pradesh

3
Brand Connect

Keto Gummies Reviews - Five Best Keto Gummies For Weight Loss In Market! Keto BHB Gummies Shark Tank

4
Punjab

Punjab youth creates ‘imaginary brother’ in US, ‘kills’ him and seeks visa to visit there for his last rites

5
Himachal

Ambuja, ACC cement plants shut operations at Darlaghat, Gagal

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh SSP repatriation: Punjab Governor takes jibe at CM Bhagwant Mann; says had informed in advance

7
Punjab

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

8
Diaspora

Indian-American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

9
Nation

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

10
Nation

Tawang clash: Like in Galwan, China's PLA was planning to set up observation post near Arunachal's Holy waterfalls, says senior Indian army officer

Don't Miss

View All
Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins ~25L in KBC
Chandigarh

Zirakpur schoolgirl strikes it rich, wins Rs 25L in KBC

Top News

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with her father

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...

'Hosting Osama Bin Laden...', Jaishankar's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN

Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court

Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak

Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...


Cities

View All

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Farmers up ante, to make toll plazas free from today

Infuriated over death of protester, KMSC members block entry points to govt offices

Synthetic kite string: Officials asked to take action against violators

Local Govt asks MC to submit delimitation survey report soon

Akali leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura's last rites held

Bathinda police solve woman’s murder case

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost ~25 more

Paying water, electricity bills at e-Sampark may cost Chandigarh residents Rs 25 more

Chandigarh SSP’s repatriation: CM Bhagwant Mann was not apprised of issue by his officers, says Punjab Governor

6-Minute Window at Chandigarh Railway Station: Reality check belies authorities’ claim

Bid to rape woman in auto, 2 Kurali youths held

Chandigarh RWAs slam paid street parking proposal

DCW sends notices to e-commerce firms on sale of acid as Delhi acid attack survivor continues to be in ICU

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Delhi AIIMS declared ‘tobacco-free zone’, smoking on hospital premises punishable offence

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father

Delhi records 6.4 deg Celsius temperature on Thursday morning

After expiry of time duration, Hoshiarpur toll plaza made toll free

After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Bhagwant Mann govt buckles, to allot flats to demolition-hit needy Jalandhar residents

Resumption of flights to Punjab's Adampur being considered, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

Nakodar killing: Based in US, mastermind visited his village in March

No hearing for 19 days, farmers to now protest at toll plazas also

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

Body of missing 16-year-old girl found in Ludhiana

GLADA razes 7 illegal colonies

2 unlawful structures demolished, 5 buildings sealed by Ludhiana civic body

Chief Minister’s Field Officer conducts surprise inspection of Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Deploy 25 traffic marshals, police urge contractor

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

3 firemen injured in LPG cylinder blast

Patiala man gets 20-yr RI for raping US woman

Garbage burning continues unabated

Civic body to start shifting vendors to designated spots

Addl water content found, 40 samples of milk fail test