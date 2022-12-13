Mandous reappears? Now, a system develops over Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 13

After Mandous over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a system appears to be now developing over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea off the north Kerala and Karnataka coasts.

According to the IMD, a Low Pressure Area formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coasts early today.

Meteorologists, in fact, said Mandous travelled to the Peninsula to the west coast, “weakening and reemerging in the Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea off the north Kerala-Karnataka coast”.

Meanwhile , the system is expected to move west-northwestwards away from India coast and become a well marked LPA over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea by December 14 morning and concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral Arabian Sea around December 15 morning, the weather office said.