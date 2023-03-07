Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

BJP's Manik Saha on Monday met Tripura Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya and staked claim to form the government after he was elected leader of the BJP Legislature Party in the state.

Saha was widely tipped to return as the CM after having led the BJP to a record second term. In 2018 when the BJP formed the government, the Left had been in power in Tripura for 25 years. Saha was made the Chief Minister last year in a brand renewal exercise replacing Biplab Kumar Deb.

A BJP spokesperson said the selection was unanimously endorsed by all party MLAs. Saha will take oath on March 8. PM Narendra Modi, party chief JP Nadda and CMs of several BJP-ruled states are likely to be present at the event.

