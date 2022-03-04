Manipur assembly polls: Second phase of voting on Saturday; 92 candidates in fray for 22 seats

PTI

Imphal, March 4

Manipur will vote to seal the electoral fate of 92 candidates in 22 constituencies across six districts in the second and last phase of assembly elections on Saturday.

All arrangements to hold the voting in 1247 polling stations adhering to the Covid-19 safety protocols have been completed, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Rajesh Agarwal said on Friday.

Prominent candidates in the second phase include former three-time chief minister O Ibobi Singh and ex-deputy CM Gaikhangam Gangmei, both from the Congress.

Polling will start at 7 am and will continue till 4 pm.

A total of 8.38 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase in the districts of Thoubal, Chandel, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong and Jiribam, the CEO said.

The BJP has fielded 22 candidates, followed by Congress (18), National People’s Party (11), Janata Dal (United) and Naga People’s Front (10 each). Altogether 12 Independents and nominees of Shiv Sena, NCP, CPI and several other parties are also contesting.

Out of 92 candidates, 17 have criminal antecedents, Agarwal said.

He said that 223 polling stations will be manned completely by women polling personnel.

Arrangements for webcasting or videography have been made in all polling stations while adequate central forces have been deployed.

The first phase of voting held on February 28 was marred by stray incidents of violence and re-poll was ordered in 12 polling stations in three districts - Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Imphal East.

Repoll in these areas where EVMs were damaged by miscreants will also take place on Saturday, the CEO said.

Agarwal said that polling stations were sanitised while circles were drawn in polling stations for voters to stand in queues to avoid crowding to ensure COVID safe election.

“Besides, mask, glove, face shield, thermal scanners, PPE kit have been provided to polling parties. Voters who are Covid positive or are under quarantine will be allowed to vote at the last hour between 3 pm to 4 pm,” he said.

Mobile phones are not allowed except for officials on duty within 100 meters of a polling station.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Manipur has directed that all voters in the vicinity of 18 years in Heirok constituency of Thoubal district will have to produce two separate documents of proof of date of birth at the polling station.

Separate verification counters shall be set up in all polling stations in that constituency so that no inconvenience is caused to other voters.