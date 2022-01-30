Manipur: BJP to contest all 60 seats; releases list of candidates

Tribune News Service

New Delhi January 30

The Bharatiya Janata Party released its list of candidates for the upcoming elections to Manipur after much delay on Sunday.

The party will contest all the seats in the 60-member Assembly

The delay in the announcement of candidates for Manipur had led to speculations that all is not well within the state unit.

Sources, however, said the party was finding it difficult to choose candidates with as many as four to five ticket aspirants in every constituency.

The BJP was expected to announce the first list of nominees around January 26.

Notably, the party has already announced candidates for other poll-bound states like UP, Punjab and Uttarakhand where the number of seats is higher than Manipur, which has only 60 seats.

