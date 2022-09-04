Manipur free of JD-U, Bihar next: Sushil Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 3

A day after five JD-U MLAs from Manipur joined the BJP, saffron leader Sushil Kumar Modi today launched an attack against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar — believed to be someone with whom he shared a “friendly relationship” as the Deputy CM in the last Assembly.

The BJP leader from Bihar said Kumar “betrayed the BJP” and soon “Bihar, too, will be free of the JD-U like Manipur and Arunachal”. As BJP’s supporters took to social media to taunt JD-U with “as you sow, so shall you reap” jibes, observers saw the political developments in the north-eastern state as the “BJP’s retaliation for Bihar” where JD-U supremo Kumar had recently dumped the NDA to align with Lalu Prasad Yadav’s RJD and the Congress. However, asserting there was “no horse-trading”, the BJP leader expressed confidence the Bihar “mahagathbandhan” will also meet a similar fate.