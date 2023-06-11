Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 10

Even as the Centre today constituted a peace committee headed by Governor Anusuiya Uikey to facilitate talks between conflicting parties, several Kuki tribal organisations again blocked the Imphal-Dimapur National Highway-2, severely affecting the transportation of essentials items, including foodgrain, fuel and medicines, in violence-hit Manipur.

Assam CM in Imphal CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, convener of BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance, met his Manipur counterpart and top officials. “I will report to Home Minister Amit Shah. The focus is on ensuring peace,” he said.

The development followed the killing of three persons yesterday in a fresh spurt in violence in the northeastern state. In a statement, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said, “The members of the peace committee include CM N Biren Singh, some ministers, MLAs,

leaders from political parties, representatives of different ethnic groups among others.” The committee has also been assigned to strengthen social cohesiveness, mutual understanding and facilitate cordial communication among various ethnic groups.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma today visited Imphal and met his Manipur counterpart to take stock of the situation. Sarma, who is the convener of BJP-led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), after a series of meetings, told the media that he would brief Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing situation. “I met the CM, his cabinet colleagues, party leaders and civil society organisations. The focus is on ensuring peace and stability,” he said.

Asked if he held any meeting with Kuki leaders, Sarma said, “This time I could not meet them. As and when situation arises, I will reach out to them.” It is learnt Shah may again visit Manipur.