Manipur horror: Juvenile apprehended in connection with parading of 2 women naked; six arrested so far

PTI

Imphal, July 22

Two persons, including a juvenile, were apprehended by Manipur Police on Saturday in connection with the May 4 parading of two women naked in Kangpokpi district of the state.

Till now, six persons, including one who was seen in a viral video dragging one of the women at B. Phainom village, have been nabbed.

Police said all-out efforts are being made to arrest the remaining culprits by conducting raids at many suspected hideouts.

They also added that strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations of the state, which has been on the boil since May 3.

On the arrests, a statement by Manipur Police said, “As regard to the viral video of 02 (two) women on 4th May, 2023, another accused was arrested today. Altogether 06 (six) persons including 05 (five) main accused and 01 (one) juvenile have been arrested/apprehended in the case so far.”

Earlier in the day, a 19-year-old man was arrested. The other fours arrests were made on Thursday, a day after the 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced.

The two women are alleged to have been sexually assaulted before being set free.

The four persons arrested earlier were remanded in 11-day police custody on Friday.

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

A complaint in connection with the video was lodged on June 21 at Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.

The FIR filed in this case, a copy of which has been accessed by PTI, revealed the tale of mayhem which occurred before the abduction of the tribal women.

The FIR also claimed that one person was killed by the mob as he tried to protect his sister from being raped on May 4 before the two were paraded naked and molested in front of others.

In a separate incident, a tribal woman had lodged a complaint at Saikul police station, stating that her 21-year-old daughter and her 24-year-old friend were allegedly raped by a mob numbering 100 to 200 and allegedly belonging to the majority community at their rented house near Konung Mamang before brutally murdering them on May 4.

A zero FIR was registered on May 16 on the complaint.

The two girls were working at a car wash outlet and residing at a rented accommodation at Konung Mamang in Imphal East.

Police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code including 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 398(attempt to commit robbery), 436 (use of fire or explosives to destroy house) and 448 (house-tresspass) besides a section of Arms Act.

However, no charges of gangrape or murder are levelled in the FIR.

Their bodies, which are yet to be handed over to the family, are believed to be kept in a morgue at a hospital in Imphal valley where her family cannot visit because of ethnic clashes.

Police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that since it was a zero FIR, other sections can be added once investigation of the case is taken up by the Porompat police station.

When a police station receives a complaint regarding a crime that has occurred outside its jurisdiction, it registers a zero FIR.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

