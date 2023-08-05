Manipur violence: Mob loots assault rifles from armoury

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 4

In a fresh incident of arms looting in Manipur, a mob comprising mostly of the majority community stormed a police armoury and took away weapons, including assault rifles, and over 19,000 bullets of various calibres, officials said today.

The officials said the mob attacked the battalion headquarters of the 2nd India Reserve Battalion located at Naranseina in Bishnupur district. “A crowd had gathered there to march towards Churachandpur where tribals were planning to carry out a mass burial of their people killed in ethnic clashes that broke out in the state on May 3,” a senior police official said. “More than 19,000 rounds of bullets of different calibres, an AK-series assault rifle, three ‘Ghaatak’ rifles, 195 self-loading rifles, five MP-5 guns, 16 9-mm pistols, 25 bulletproof jackets, 21 carbines and 124 hand grenades among others were looted by the mob,” he said.

The majority community also attempted to loot two other armouries located in the state capital, but the attempts were foiled by the security forces, officials said.

The police also claimed that joint forces conducted search operations in Koutruk hill range and fringe areas of the violence-hit state and destroyed seven illegal bunkers after fresh violence broke out across various districts.

The state government, however, relaxed the curfew in Imphal East and West districts for seven hours.

