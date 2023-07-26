 Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi

Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi

The incident came a day after two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district

Manipur mobs burn empty houses in Moreh, buses in Kangpokpi

Security personnel during a combing operation in Manipur. PTI file



PTI

Imphal, July 26

A group of miscreants set afire at least 30 houses and shops and engaged in a shootout with security forces in Manipur’s Moreh district on Wednesday, officials said.

The abandoned houses were in the Moreh Bazar area close to the Myanmar border.

Following the arson, a gun battle also broke out between the miscreants and security forces, officials said adding that it is not yet clear whether there was any casualty.

The incident came a day after two buses used by security forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district, the officials said.

The incident occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur on Tuesday evening.

No casualty was reported.

Locals stopped the buses bearing Manipur registration numbers at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of another community were on board, the officials said.

Some of them set the buses on fire.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said construction of temporary houses at Sajiwa in Imphal and Yaithibi Loukol in Thoubal district is nearing completion.

“Very soon, families from relief camps will be able to move into these homes. The state government is taking up all possible measures to rehabilitate the people affected by the recent violence, both in the hills and the valley,” Singh said in a Twitter post.

The chief minister had last month said that his government will build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people who had to flee from their houses because of ethnic strife in the northeastern state.

Ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur’s population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

#Manipur #Myanmar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

3
Punjab

Day after Punjab Governor's letter, CM Bhagwant Mann says 4 bills passed in special assembly session will be cleared

4
Editorials

Wake up, Himachal

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

Thousands of people demonstrate across Mizoram over Manipur violence, CM Zoramthanga also joins

7
Haryana

Woman arrested for trying to extort money from cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s mother

8
Chandigarh

Punjab government to release Rs 49 crore for construction of hostels at Panjab University

9
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

10
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress’s no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Will discuss the day and time of debate with floor leaders a...

No-confidence motion, strategy to make PM speak on Manipur in Parliament

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

What is no confidence motion? Will Opposition strategy to ma...

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Had been receiving treatment at DMCH, Ludhiana

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

Centre moves Supreme Court for extension of tenure of ED director SK Mishra beyond July 31

A 3-judge Bench led by Justice BR Gavai on July 11 set aside...

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

India will not hesitate to cross LoC: Rajnath Singh says in Ladakh on Vijay Diwas

Remembers the bravehearts of Kargil conflict


Cities

View All

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Flood situation worsens in 60 villages of Tarn Taran district

Amritsar residents heave a sigh of relief as water recedes in Tung Dhab drain

Revenue Dept employees’ protest enters second day in Amritsar

Amritsar: No end to stray menace in Galliara around Golden Temple

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to pay tribute at Kargil Vijay Diwas function

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Nod to free parking for 2-wheelers, EVs in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Pay more for parking outside city malls

SAD opposes Chandigarh MC’s nod to impose double parking rates for vehicles from outside tricity

8 AAP councillors suspended as chaos erupts in Chandigarh MC House

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal and Delhi; IMD issues orange alert, cautions against landslides, flash floods and mudslides

Weather likely to worsen in Himachal Pradesh, Delhi; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi court summons Jagdish Tytler in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case on August 5

Conjoined twins Riddhi, Siddhi separated successfully in a 9-hour surgery at AIIMS Delhi

2020 Delhi riots: Court frames charges against 49 for arson

Court acquits former Haryana minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in Geetika suicide case

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas water all around, residents of Baupur Mand wade through misery

Beas embankment breaches paralyse life in Sultanpur Lodhi

CJM visits Dasuya villages

DC orders vigil on dhussi bundh

Looking forward: ‘It is always Mehatpur which suffers due to floods’

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Monsoon Fury: Flood-hit Dhoka Mohalla rues government apathy

Buddha Nullah overflows; CMC Colony, Hardev Nagar residents suffer

Snakebite cases rise in Ludhiana district, 49 reported in July; 5 lives lost

Slum dwellers struggle to rebuild shanties

Land still wanted, Ludhiana-Ropar expressway 9% complete

Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Patiala: Floods keep brides away from villages along Ghaggar

Punjabi University, Patiala, withdraws court case, to again approach UGC

Strike by revenue officers in Patiala inconveniences people

Monsoon fury in Patiala: 3-foot sand in fields, race against time for farmers to resow paddy

Workshop organised