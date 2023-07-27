 Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Kin show photo of a youth killed in violence in Churachandpur. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 26

Despite all-out efforts by the security agencies to bring peace and normalcy to ethnic strife-hit Manipur, a fresh incident of violence was reported from the state today when a large mob torched nearly 30 empty houses and demolished several others in the India-Myanmar border town of Moreh.

NDA’s NE MPs call on vice-prez, seek debate

  • A delegation of ruling NDA Rajya Sabha MPs from the Northeast on Wednesday met House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and demanded immediate listing of a discussion on Manipur violence

Security officials said a 2,000-strong mob, comprising men and women, launched an attack on Moreh Bazar. They said the arson came hours after two buses used by the forces to transport personnel were set on fire by a mob in Kangpokpi district.

According to Manipur police officials, the incident had occurred at Sapormeina when the buses were coming from Dimapur last evening. Locals stopped the buses, bearing Manipur registration numbers, at Sapormeina and insisted that they would check if any member of another community was on board, they said, adding that some of them set the buses on fire.

Indicating that the mob that came out in Moreh today was backed by armed miscreants, the security officials said a combined team of the Assam Rifles, Moreh police, CDO and the BSF tried to push back the mob. In the process, the security forces resorted to firing into the air to disperse the mob and contain the arson. There was no report of casualty.

The police said the premises and the buildings attacked by the mob were the same that were targeted in previous attacks. The mob also targeted the forest office building at Moreh, they said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said construction of temporary houses at Sajiwa in Imphal and Yaithibi Loukol in Thoubal district was nearing completion. “Soon, families from relief camps will be able to move into these homes. The state government is taking all possible measures to rehabilitate the people affected by the recent violence, both in the hills and the valley,” Singh said in a Twitter post. The Chief Minister had last month said his government would build 3,000-4,000 pre-fabricated houses to accommodate people who had to flee from their houses because of the ethnic strife.

#Manipur #Myanmar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

2
Diaspora

In pursuit of higher studies in US, Indian woman found starving on Chicago street, belongings stolen

3
Chandigarh

Days after PGI doctor attempted suicide over 'harassment', Associate Prof tenders apology

4
Nation Explainer

No-confidence motion: What PM Modi predicted in 2019 comes true in 2023

5
Nation

Supreme Court raps Centre: At drop of hat, you take stand against non-BJP states

6
Nation

On camera, BSF jawan seen molesting local woman in Manipur grocery store; suspended

7
Nation

Crow 'attacks' Raghav Chadha outside Parliament; BJP takes a jibe, says 'Jhooth bole kauva kate'

8
Nation

She is dead for us, says Indian woman's father after she marries her Pakistani friend

9
Nation

Love story that began during Covid lockdown ends with gruesome triple murder in Assam

10
Nation

Lok Sabha Speaker admits Congress's no-confidence motion against govt, over 50 Opposition MPs support it

Don't Miss

View All
Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away at 64
Pollywood

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda dies

Wary of ‘award wapsi’, parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients
Nation

Wary of 'award wapsi', parliamentary committee wants undertaking from recipients

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Top News

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Govt faces no-trust motion; PM sees 3rd term for NDA

Speaker to schedule debate | Cong insists on discussion from...

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Manipur on edge as violence erupts near Myanmar border

Mob torches 30 abandoned houses, 2 buses

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

15 bridges washed away, 34 damaged in Himachal Pradesh floods

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Soon, green nod rider to use forestland may go

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate

Bill in Parliament for multiple use of birth certificate


Cities

View All

UT goes slow on EV adoption

UT goes slow on EV adoption

'Hefty parking charges for vehicles registered outside tricity unfair'

29-year-old electrocuted in waterlogged stilt parking

2 gangs of snatchers busted, 5 arrested

Sukhna level at danger mark, floodgate opened

Woman, son done to death in Patiala

Woman, son done to death in Patiala