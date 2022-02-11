Manipur polls now on Feb 28, March 5

New Delhi: The Election Commission has rescheduled the two-phase Manipur Assembly polls to February 28 and March 5. Earlier, the polls were to be held on February 27 and March 3. The EC said the decision was based on inputs, representations, past precedent, logistics, ground situations and other circumstances. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Supreme Court again refuses to intervene on Karnataka hijab row
CJI says, ‘We are also watching what’s happening in the stat...
Karnataka High Court requests state govt to reopen schools, says no to hijab and saffron shawls in classrooms
Interim order was issued by three-judge full bench led by Ch...
Budget to bring stability to economy, Nirmala Sitharaman says in Rajya Sabha
Was replying to budget demand in Rajya Sabha
Gurugram police register FIR against builder after 2 die in building mishap
One of the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Ekta ...
57 Punjab constituencies have 3 or more candidates with criminal cases in fray, says survey
Punjab Election Watch and ADR could not analyse 28 candidate...