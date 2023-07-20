Manipur sexual violence video goes viral; police register gangrape case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 19

A May 4 video of two Manipuri girls purportedly being paraded naked and molested by a mob went viral on Wednesday, triggering a massive backlash on social media and political circles on the eve of the monsoon session of Parliament commencing tomorrow.

The video is set to rock the Parliament proceedings on Thursday. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra condemned the crime and AAP sought PM Narendra Modi’s intervention.

The Manipur Police, meanwhile, issued a statement saying they had registered a case of gangrape and murder and were working to arrest the culprits. “The case was registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station of Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants and an investigation has been started,” said K Meghachandra Singh, SP.

Rahul alleged the PM’s silence and inaction had led Manipur into anarchy. “INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur. We stand with the people of Manipur,” the Congress leader tweeted.

#Manipur #Monsoon #Social Media