Manipur situation seems to have worsened, silence is not an option: Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. PTI file



PTI

Aizawl, July 20

A day after a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur surfaced, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the situation in the neighbouring state “seems to have worsened” and sought immediate action into the matter.

“Silence is not an option,” he said.

In a strongly worded statement, Zoramthanga said he was shocked and shaken to see the video that went viral on social media and termed the victims “my kin... my own blood”.

“Brutal violence in Manipur not only affects the neighbouring state but the whole country. Situations seem to have worsened! I was really shocked and shaken to see the video,” he tweeted.

The Mizoram Chief Minister said the “shocking” video of the sexual assault of the two Vaiphei women in Manipur is “brutal, merciless, heinous, despicable and completely inhuman!”

He said the whole region needs a permanent solution for the “great problem” Manipur is having which can really be solved “only” by the Central Government.

“I re-quote - ‘Many lives have been lost, bloodshed all over, physical torture and the victims are looking for refuge wherever possible. With no iota of doubt, those victims are my kin and kin, my own blood and should we quieten the situation by just being silent? I don’t think so!’

“Silence is not an option! I would like to call for immediate restoration of peace and normalcy. It is incumbent and imperative upon the Manipur government and the Central government to look for immediate ways for peace restoration. Therefore, I urge Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and Hon’ble PM of India Narendra Modi Ji to take immediate action and to bring perpetrators to justice!” he said.

Meanwhile, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) also called a press conference here to condemn the incident during the day.

MNF media and publicity department general secretary VL Krosshnehzova told the news conference that the party is deeply hurt by the incident.

The MNF finds it hard to remain a mute spectator and will continue to extend support to the victims till the end, he said.

The party also urged both the Centre and the Manipur government to take immediate steps to end ethnic violence and restore peace in the neighbouring state.

Tension mounted in the hills of Manipur after a May 4 video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a few men from the other side.

The Manipur Police on Thursday arrested one of the main accused who was seen in the video, officials said.

The video was doing the rounds on the eve of a planned protest march announced by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) on Thursday to highlight their plight.

Police said a case of abduction, gang-rape and murder has been registered at Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unknown armed miscreants.

