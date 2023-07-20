Manipur video: Supreme Court asks Centre, state government to inform it what action has been taken against perpetrators

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

Reacting to the Manipur videos, a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud on Thursday directed the Centre and Manipur government to inform it what action had been taken against the perpetrators.

The court said, “It's completely unacceptable. We will give a little time to the government to take action, else we will order it.”

The top court sought to know what action had been taken against the culprits and to ensure that such a crime against women is not repeated.

The Bench posted the matter for next Friday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government shared the concern expressed by the top court.

