Congress to move no-confidence motion against government in Lok Sabha on 'governance failures' in Manipur

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 26

The Congress will move a motion of no confidence against the government in Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the issue of “governance failures in the state (Manipur)”.

Top party sources confirmed that the decision to give the notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had been taken, and the entire opposition was on board.

The last motion of no confidence against the Narendra Modi government was moved by the TDP in July 2018 on alleged discrimination against Andhra Pradesh.

The government had survived the motion.

Prime Minister Modi on February 7, 2019 while speaking in Lok Sabha had predicted that the opposition would bring a no-confidence motion against him in 2023.

In the speech going viral on Wednesday, Modi had said, “Please prepare hard so that you can bring a no-confidence motion against me again in 2023. But remember it is the result of your arrogance that you have been reduced from 400 to 40 and it is the result of our sense of national service that we have risen from two to where we are.”

Assam MP of Congress Gaurav Gogoi is likely to move the motion which will first need to be put before Lok Sabha to muster support of 50 MPs.

Once Speaker Om Birla enlists the support of MPs, he can list the motion for debate any time within 10 days of adoption.

The opposition feels a no-confidence motion is its last resort to get PM Modi to speak in the House on Manipur and send a message of solidarity with the north-eastern state.

Parliament has been paralysed since it commenced on July 20 with the opposition demanding the PM’s statement on Manipur followed by a long debate on the issue after suspending all business.

The government says the PM spoke on Manipur at the start of the session in customary remarks and condemned the violence.

The government has offered a debate under rules of short-duration discussion which entail no voting and are time-bound.

