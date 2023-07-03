 Manipur violence: Supreme Court asks state govt to file updated status report; hearing on next Monday : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Manipur violence: Supreme Court asks state govt to file updated status report; hearing on next Monday

Manipur violence: Supreme Court asks state govt to file updated status report; hearing on next Monday

The situation is improving slowly and apart from civil police and Manipur Rifles, 114 companies of CAPF, 114 columns of Army have been deployed, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta tells a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud

Manipur violence: Supreme Court asks state govt to file updated status report; hearing on next Monday

Indian Youth Congress supporters light candles to pay tribute to those killed in Manipur violence, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 3

Amid allegations of escalation in ethnic violence in Manipur, the Supreme Court on Monday directed the state government to file a detailed updated status report on relief, rehabilitation and recovery of arms from armed groups even as the state government asserted the situation was improving slowly.

On behalf of the tribal groups, senior counsel Colin Gonsalves told a three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud that he had filed a status report giving details of killings per village and alleged that violence had accelerated. Despite two assurances given by the government, killings had gone up from 10-20 to 110 and it's escalating and one beheading had also taken place, he alleged.

Gonsalves said some people were giving TV interviews that they would annihilate the Kukis. "As long as these armed groups are not disbanded, it will escalate. Last night, three tribal people were killed and one beheaded... first beheading," he alleged.

As Gonsalves alleged that the Meiteis were killing the Kukis, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta requested him not to give it a communal angle. "My learned friend may not give this a communal angle...like Christians or something. Real human beings are being dealt with," the Solicitor General said.

On behalf of the government, Mehta said the situation was improving slowly and curfew had now been reduced to only five hours. Apart from civil police and Manipur Rifles, 114 companies of CAPF, 114 columns of Army had been deployed, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Bench.

A counsel representing the International Meitei Organisation requested the top court to direct the Centre to have a headcount of militants who have entered into a ceasefire agreement with the government. "Otherwise how will we explain those assault weapons? This is one aspect the Union of India has to address," he submitted.

As the Bench asked Mehta to take instructions on this aspect as well, the Solicitor General said there could not be a headcount of militants.

Asking the Manipur government to file a detailed updated status report on relief, rehabilitation and recovery of arms from armed groups, the top court posted the matter for July 10.

On May 17, the top court had directed the Manipur government to take necessary measures to instil confidence among people of the ethnic violence-hit state and to ensure “peace and tranquillity”.

While hearing petitions on ethnic violence on the issue of Scheduled Tribe status to the Meitei community, it had asserted that the highest court of the land would ensure that the political executive didn’t turn a blind eye to the situation.

Last month, the Manipur Tribal Forum had moved the top court, accusing the Centre and the state chief minister of pursuing a communal agenda aimed at “ethnic cleansing” of Kukis in the state.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Complaint filed against 'Carry On Jatta 3' director, actors for alleged derogatory content

2
Punjab

Twitter war erupts between Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Amarinder Singh after former ‘demands’ jail expanses of gangster-politician Ansari

3
Punjab

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

4
Diaspora

Boyfriend pleads guilty to murder of Indian-origin student in UK

5
Trending

'House of cards, GoT, Maha politics': Twitterati fuels meme storm over Ajit Pawar joining Shinde-led government

6
Trending

‘Justifiably viral’: Elderly couple recreates ‘Rimjhim Gire Saawan’ across streets in Mumbai; Anand Mahindra shares video, netizens in awe

7
Haryana

No water in 40 Gurugram societies for three days, residents rely on tankers

8
Punjab

Bungling in langar leftover proceeds at Golden Temple puts SGPC in dock

9
Nation

In Maharashtra shocker, NCP's Ajit Pawar is Deputy CM

10
Nation

Joined Shinde govt for country's development; will fight future polls on NCP symbol: Dy CM Ajit Pawar

Don't Miss

View All
Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab
Punjab

Fertiliser overuse: Wheat yield, soil fertility decrease in Punjab

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

Top News

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

NCP moves disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 other MLAs

Jitendra Awhad, whom the NCP has appointed leader of opposit...

Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Need to fight forces creating communal divide: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Pawar pays tribute to his mentor and Maharashtra’s first CM ...

Developments in NCP won’t impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Developments in NCP won't impact Opposition unity: Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's revolt

Addressing a press conference on Sunday night in Mumbai, Sul...

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP to replace Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, claims Saamana

Ajit Pawar on Sunday led a vertical split in the NCP to beco...

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters’ sentiments in 2024?

Maharashtra political theatre: can Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray sway voters' sentiments in 2024

In 2019, Sharad Pawar had managed to turn the tables on BJP


Cities

View All

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

HSRP relaxation period ends, cops to launch crackdown on offenders

Transformer, maze of wires a safety risk at school entrance

Heaps of garbage welcome visitors at Guru Gobind Singh Nagar Park

Ex-servicemen go on hunger strike

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across city?

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Licences of 20 IELTS centres, travel agencies in Bathinda cancelled

Bathinda: Farmers end protest after admn’s assurance on crop compensation

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at garden

Love’s labour lost: Couple found hanging at Terraced Garden in Chandigarh

Civic body pushes for smart parking spaces

Congress no to proposed waste plant at Dadu Majra

Blow to MC garbage management plans

Now, CGHS beneficiaries to get cashless treatment at PGI

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Act against officials responsible for death of two men, Atishi asks Delhi L-G

Delhi excise policy: SC dismisses ED’s plea against interim bail to businessman Sameer Mahendru

HUDA City Centre Metro Station to be renamed as Gurugram City Centre

Delhi High Court dismisses PIL against withdrawal of Rs 2,000 banknotes

2 religious structures razed in Delhi to make way for flyover

3 killed in road accident in Punjab’s Banga

3 killed in road accident in Punjab's Banga

Blot on khaki: FIRs against 3 cops, ex-SHO in Kapurthala

Cable mess: Jalandhar’s wholesale medicine hub in need of panacea for wire webs

Open House: What can be done to address the issue of dangling electricity and cable wires across Jalandhar?

Search operations held at bus stand, railway stations in Jalandhar

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

Act against illegal commercial buildings: CMO to Local Govt Dept

After rainfall, GLADA’s 200 Feet Road in pathetic state

60-yr-old woman demands resolution for her complaint

Open House: What should authorities do to address the issue of wires dangling from poles and trees?

Policeman dies in mishap

Ex-Deputy Speaker to be cremated in Patiala

Punjab ex-Deputy Speaker Bir Devinder Singh to be cremated in Patiala

Ukraine war hits ammo supply, training of Indian shooters suffers

Chhoti Baradari awaits MC action

Dhindsa XI, Heavenz’ XI in T-20 final

Cyclist killed in hit-and-run