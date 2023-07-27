Manipur viral video: Centre for ‘zero tolerance’ towards crime against women; favours ‘deterrent’ punishment for culprits

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, July 27

On the eve of hearing on videos of violence against women in Manipur, the Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it has "zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”.

In an affidavit filed in Supreme Court, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said it wanted deterrent punishment for the culprits.

The MHA told the top court that with consent of Manipur Government it has taken a decision to entrust the probe into the viral video of two women to the CBI.

It urged the top court to transfer the case to another state and order completion of trial within six months from the date of filing of a charge sheet.

The affidavit said the Centre considered the offences such as Manipur Viral Video to be "too heinous" which deserved to be taken with seriousness.

It said justice should be seen to be done so that it has a deterrent effect throughout the nation with respect to crimes against women.

A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud, which had on July 20 taken suo motu cognisance of a video of two women being paraded naked in Manipur will consider the MHA affidavit on Friday.

The affidavit said the victims were being extended psychological support by an all women team and they were being given proper medical and legal help.

Taking suo motu cognisance of videos of two women allegedly being paraded naked in ethnic-violence-hit Manipur, the Supreme Court on July 20 asked the Centre and the state government to inform it about the action taken against the perpetrators.

“The Court is deeply disturbed by the visuals which have appeared in the media since yesterday depicting the perpetration of sexual assault and violence on women in Manipur. What is portrayed in the media would indicate gross constitutional violations and infractions of human rights. Using women as instruments for perpetrating violence is simply unacceptable in a constitutional democracy,” it had said.

"The video may be from the month of May, but that does not make any difference… We will give a little time to the government…If the government does not act, we will," the Bench had noted.

#Manipur #Supreme Court