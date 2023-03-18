 Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days : The Tribune India

Manish Sisodia’s ED custody extended by 5 days

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 17

A Delhi court on Friday gave former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s custody to the Enforcement Directorate for five more days in a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped liquor policy.

Special Judge MK Nagpal extended the ED remand of the senior AAP leader after he was produced before it under heavy security deployment in and around the Rouse Avenue Court complex here on Friday.

Crucial information came up during Sisodia’s custodial interrogation and he had to be confronted with other accused, the ED told the court. It said voluminous data found in his emails and mobile phones was being forensically analysed.

Opposing the ED’s remand plea, Sisodia’s counsel said there was not a whisper from the probe agency regarding the proceeds of the alleged crime, which was fundamental to the case. There was no justification for the extension of custody, the counsel said, pointing out that he was confronted only with four persons during his seven-day custody that ended on Friday.

