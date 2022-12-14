Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla rejects Congress’s adjournment notice, says Business Advisory Committee will decide on discussion on Indo-China clash

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, December 14

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday rejected the adjournment notice moved by the Congress on the issue related to the Chinese aggression, saying the Business Advisory Committee would decide on discussion on it.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury could be heard protesting, saying the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed 165 members to participate in a discussion on the 1962 India-China war.

The government did not want discussion on the issue, some opposition members also alleged.

Congress MP Manish Tewari had given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of Chinese transgression.

Referring to the statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Parliament on Tuesday, Tewari said, "However, there are crucial questions that need to be asked: Why are these clashes happening, first Galwan and now Yangtse? What do the Chinese want? Is the government aware of Chinese intentions? Have we lost any territory to the Chinese as a result of these aggressions; if so, how much, and how does the government plan to get it back?"

Congress Lok Sabha MPs, led by party leader Sonia Gandhi, and Trinamool Congress lawmakers walked out of the House, accusing the government of not allowing a discussion on the sensitive India-China border issue.