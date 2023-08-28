Mann ki Baat: Chandrayaan-3 living example of women power, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the Chandrayaan-3, the third Indian lunar exploration mission, as a living example of women-led development and hailed the collective efforts of varied sectors in bringing the historic efforts to fruition.

India’s daughters ambitious Many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in this entire mission… when the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed! Narendra Modi, PM

Addressing the 104th episode of Mann ki Baat, his monthly radio broadcast, the Prime Minister also called India’s ongoing G20 presidency the “people’s presidency” and said several citizen records had been set during the period, even as “India made G-20 a more inclusive forum.”

The PM especially mentioned the African Union joining the G-20 on India’s invitation and the voice of the people of Africa reaching an important global platform.

Commencing his address with salutations for ISRO scientists for the historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on the lunar south pole, the Prime Minister said: “India’s Mission Chandrayaan is a live example of woman power. Many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in this entire mission. They have handled many important responsibilities like project director, project manager of different systems. The daughters of India are now challenging even the Space which is considered infinite. When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that country from becoming developed!”

Seeking people’s support to make the G20 summit a grand success, the PM said G20 had become a medium whereby the world is waking up to the immense potential of India.

Noting that the government had taken G20 events to 60 cities rather than confining these to the national capital, the PM added, “Wherever the G-20 delegates went, people warmly welcomed them. These delegates were very impressed, seeing the diversity of our country and our vibrant democracy. They also realised that there are so many possibilities in India.”

In another important segment during his broadcast, the PM engaged four sportspersons who recently won laurels for the country in the World University Games held in China, where India won a historic 26 medals, more than the combined tally won since the Games started in 1959.

The PM spoke to archer Pragati from UP, athlete Amlan from Assam, race walker Priyanka from UP and archer Abhidanya from Maharashtra. The sportspersons spoke of their personal travails and challenges which they overcame to bring home medals.

