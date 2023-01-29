Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges citizens to read about 'Padma' awardees, insists curbs on e-waste

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing first 'Mann Ki Baat' session of 2023 on Sunday urged citizens of the country to read about the lives and stories of people who have been conferred with the prestigious 'Padma' Awards.

PM Modi was addressing the 97th edition of his acclaimed radio programme.

Raising the concern over environmental degradation, Modi insisted there should be discussion about E-waste. “Environment is at a great risk due to E- waste, we need to take steps to reduce it,” said Modi.

He also pondered upon proper scrapping of old mobile phones. “Whenever we discard our old mobile phone, we should make sure that the mobile is discarded properly,” Modi said.

He further said that 17 types of precious metals can be extracted from E- waste.

PM Modi also appreciated people for eating food items made of millets. “There is a positive change. People are now eating food items made from millets,” he said.

