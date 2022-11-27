‘Mann ki Baat’: Assuming G20 presidency is a huge opportunity for India, says PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, November 27

Assuming the leadership of G20 is a huge opportunity for India and the country must utilise it by focusing on global welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his monthly “Mann Ki Baat” programme on Sunday.

India will assume the presidency of powerful grouping G20 on December the 1.

He also noted people expressing enthusiasm at India getting presidentship of G20.

In the 95th episode of the programme, Modi said sharing first-hand experience of the people during the Mann Ki Baat programme is like a spiritual experience for him.

The Prime Minister said India has given theme in the upcoming G20 summit, “one future, one family”, for the world which is a practical way of life. He urged people, including academic institutions, to raise awareness about the G20 summit.

He noted the launch of Vikram-S rocket into space, marking India’s leap in space technology. The development marked the dawn of new era of space technology in India, the PM said.

He said India is sharing its achievements with its neighbours. The forward march in space technology is making India self-reliant, he added.

Modi lauded India's youth in expanding themselves in technology, laced with innovation and creation. In this context he noted use of drones for the delivery of consumer services. He mentioned delivery of apples via drones in Himachal Pradesh.

The PM said India has rich heritage of music, dance and music. He also played a video snippet of hymns used to be sung by Mahatma Gandhi.

He said the Indian musical instrument, including electrical instrument, have seen three-and-half folds rise in exports. The exports have increased, including in advanced countries like USA,UK, Japan, Germany and France, he said. He also talked about music relating to bhangra and Rabindra Sangeet.

He urged people to preserve and carry forward the country's heritage of traditional knowledge.

Modi said although there has been progress in medical science and technology in the field, there are some diseases that still pose challenges. He dwelt in detail on muscular dystrophy and the service rendered by Manav Mandir, which is run by public.