Manufacturing sector accounts for largest percentage of workers; women outnumber men: Quarterly Employment Survey report

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, September 28

The Quarterly Employment Survey (QES) report of 2021-22 on the fourth round (January-March) says that the manufacturing sector accounted for the largest percentage of the total number of workers.

Part of All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey (AQEES), the report was released by Union Labor and Employment Minister Bhupender Yadav.

The survey was conducted on nine sectors including manufacturing. The other sectors were construction, trade, transport, education, health, accommodation and restaurant, IT/BPO and financial services.

About 10 new jobs were created in these nine sectors during financial year 2021-22, four quarterly.

Women workers participation reported marginal increase from 31.6 per cent in the third quarter to 31.8 per cent in the fourth quarter report.

While women workers constituted about 52 per cent of the workforce in the health sector, the corresponding percentages in education, financial services and the IT/BPO sector stood at 44 per cent, 41 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

Women far outnumbered men among self-employed people in financial services.

The estimated employment increased from 3.14 crore of third quarter to 3.18 crore of the fourth quarter.

The AQEES has been taken up by the labour ministry’s labour bureau to provide quarterly estimates about the employment and related variables of establishments in both organised and unorganised segments of these nine selected sectors which account for a majority of the total employment in the non-farm establishments.

"Employment is showing an increasing trend in the selected sectors of the economy," Yadav said, while releasing the report Tuesday.

The total employment in these nine selected sectors taken collectively was reported as 2.37 crore in the sixth Economic Census (2013-14).

Highlights of the 4th QES report:

-An estimated total of 3.18 crore workers was engaged in 5.31 lakh establishments during the 4th round, compared to a total of 3.14 crore in the third quarter.

-Manufacturing sector accounts for the largest percentage (38.5 per cent) of the total number of workers, followed by education sector with 21.7 per cent, the IT/BPO sector with 12 per cent and health sector with 10.6 per cent.