Many feared trapped as fire breaks out in Lucknow hotel

Lucknow, September 5

A major fire broke out at Levana hotel in Hazratganj area of the state capital on Monday morning.

Several people, including employees and guests, received burns, even as fire tenders were trying to douse the flames.

Fire personnel broke open the glass panes to rescue those trapped inside. Several guests complained of severe suffocation since the smoke was filling the rooms.

Around 20 people are still trapped inside.

Ambulances have been called in and nearby hospitals put on alert.

The hotel has a narrow approach road which is causing problem in relief and rescue operations.

It is not yet known how the fire started. Further details are awaited. IANS