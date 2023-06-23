‘Many Hussain Obama in India’, priority taking care of them: Assam CM Himanta

PTI

Guwahati, June 23

Reacting to a social media post speculating if Assam police will go to arrest former US president Barack Obama over his remarks on the alleged vulnerability of minorities in India, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday claimed that there are many “Hussain Obama in India” and his priority will be in dealing with them.

He said that Assam police will act according to its own priorities.

There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities. https://t.co/flGy2VY1eC — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 23, 2023

"There are many Hussain Obama in India itself. We should prioritize taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam police will act according to our own priorities," the BJP leader wrote on Twitter, sharing a post by a prominent journalist.

The tweet had asked if the Assam police will go to the US to apprehend the former US president.

Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on it’s way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him? — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) June 23, 2023

"Has an FIR been filed in Guwahati yet against Obama for hurting sentiment? Is Assam police on its way to Washington to get Obama offloaded from some flight and arrest him?" the journalist wrote.

The tweet was apparently referring to FIRs being lodged in Assam against opposition leaders over their remarks in different parts of the country.

Assam police had travelled to different locations and even made arrests, including deplaning and apprehending Congress leader Pawan Khera in February and arresting then-Independent Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani last year.

Meanwhile, the Congress has taken a dig at Himanta over the tweet.

‘My friend Barack’ is now Hussain Obama!



Actually Himanta has answered what PM Modi was asked at White House.



His insinuation - about President Obama being a muslim and Indian Muslims need to be taught a lesson - was the question’s premise.



What is the PM, MEA and Govt of… https://t.co/a5HISKtsWY — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) June 23, 2023

Party spokerperson Supriya Shrinate said: “‘My friend Barack’ is now Hussain Obama! Actually Himanta has answered what PM Modi was asked at White House. His insinuation - about President Obama being a muslim and Indian Muslims need to be taught a lesson - was the question’s premise.”

Obama in an interview to CNN on Thursday had said that India may “pull apart” if the rights of the religious and ethnic minorities are not upheld.

“If the (US) President meets with Prime Minister Modi, then the protection of the Muslim minority in a Hindu majority India is worth mentioning. If I had a conversation with Prime Minister Modi, who I know well, part of my argument would be that if you don't protect the rights of ethnic minorities in India, there is a strong possibility that India would at some point start pulling apart,” Obama had said.

