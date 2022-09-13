Many Pitbull owners in Uttar Pradesh want to abandon dogs after youth was brutally attacked this week

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 13

After the second attack by a Pitbull on a youth this week, several owners of this dog breed in Lucknow have contacted municipal officials saying that they want to abandon their pets canines.

After the second attack by a #Pitbull on a youth this week, several owners of this dog breed in #Lucknow have contacted municipal officials saying that they want to abandon their pets canines. pic.twitter.com/PT8Kysx1hr — IANS (@ians_india) September 13, 2022

In another incident of Pitbull attack, a youth taking a walk in the Gomti Nagar area was attacked by the dog. The youth received serious injuries on his hand and the dog retreated only when passers-by came to the youth's rescue and used sticks to shoo it away.

In the ensuing melee, the dog owner fled the scene along with the dog while the youth was taken to the Civil hospital for treatment.

The youth was later discharged after being given first aid.

The police said that they are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the owner of the dog.

This is the second Pitbull attack in Lucknow.

Earlier, in July, a 82-year-old woman was mauled to death by her pet Pitbull in Lucknow.

with IANS inputs