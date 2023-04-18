Maoist killed in Chhattisgarh encounter

Bijapur, April 18
A Maoist was killed in a gun battle with security personnel in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Tuesday, a police official said.
Two Maoists, one of them injured, were also apprehended following the encounter, he said.
The gunfight took place at around 8 am near Kachlawari village under Naimed police station limits, located about 400 km from state capital Raipur, when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Anjneya Varshney told PTI.
Security personnel had launched the patrolling from Reddy camp acting on the inputs of presence of senior leaders of Bhairamgarh area committee of Maoists, he said.
“After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a male Maoist was recovered from the spot. Besides, two Maoists, one of them in injured condition, were rounded up," the official said.
The injured Maoist was being shifted to a hospital, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages
The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...
Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal
An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...
California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession
Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...
Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’
17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...
Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect