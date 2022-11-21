Maoists go on rampage in Chhattisgarh; torch 3 vehicles, 4 mobile towers in Kanker

Kanker, November 21
Maoists torched three vehicles, two machines engaged in road construction work and four mobile towers at separate places in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.
As per preliminary information, no harm was reported to any person in the incidents which took place between Sunday night and wee hours of Monday at separate places, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.
Maoists have put up banners and posters at many locations in Antagarh area where these incidents took place, giving a call for a day-long bandh on Tuesday in protest against the death of two of their senior cadres in an encounter with police last month.
The bypoll to Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in Kanker district is scheduled for December 5.
According to police, a group of Maoists torched an earth-moving machine, a grader equipment, a truck and a tractor, engaged in construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, near Markanar village and set an empty bus on fire in Koyalibeda town.
They also set ablaze mobile towers in Jiram Tarai, Sirsangi, Badrangi and Paralkot village-45 in which big batteries placed at the bottom of the towers were gutted, they said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
High alert in Tamil Nadu after Mangaluru blast accused reveals his Coimbatore connection
Mohammed Shariq had stayed in Coimbatore for a few months an...
3 killed, 7 injured as goods train derails in Odisha; railway minister, CM announce ex-gratia
East Coast Railway officials say the accident took place at ...
Aaftab Poonawala moved belongings from Maharashtra flat to Delhi in 37 boxes in June, say police
Poonawala had told Delhi Police that before moving to the na...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cut her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...