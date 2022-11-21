Maoists go on rampage in Chhattisgarh; torch 3 vehicles, 4 mobile towers in Kanker

PTI

Kanker, November 21

Maoists torched three vehicles, two machines engaged in road construction work and four mobile towers at separate places in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Monday.

As per preliminary information, no harm was reported to any person in the incidents which took place between Sunday night and wee hours of Monday at separate places, Kanker Superintendent of Police Shalabh Sinha said.

Maoists have put up banners and posters at many locations in Antagarh area where these incidents took place, giving a call for a day-long bandh on Tuesday in protest against the death of two of their senior cadres in an encounter with police last month.

The bypoll to Bhanupratappur Assembly seat in Kanker district is scheduled for December 5.

According to police, a group of Maoists torched an earth-moving machine, a grader equipment, a truck and a tractor, engaged in construction work under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, near Markanar village and set an empty bus on fire in Koyalibeda town.

They also set ablaze mobile towers in Jiram Tarai, Sirsangi, Badrangi and Paralkot village-45 in which big batteries placed at the bottom of the towers were gutted, they said.