Maoists, Islamists have created ecosystem against Hindutva, India: RSS functionary

New Delhi, November 17
Maoists, “cultural Marxists”, Islamists and global capitalists have created an ecosystem against Hindutva and India, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) joint general secretary Arun Kumar said on Thursday.
He hailed the the central government’s “decisive leadership” in introducing a new education policy, but added there is a need to counter the discourse sponsored by the Left and Islamists, saying it “challenges India-based education system”.
Kumar was addressing the inaugural session of a three-day conclave on ‘Education System in India’ organised by RSS-affiliate Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas.
“While the Sangh’s views are accepted and embraced by the people, Maoists, cultural Marxists, Islamists and global capitalists have have set up an ecosystem against Hindutva and India to impose their views on the mainstream. Thus, it is important to counter such a discourse, especially in academic institutions as it disrupts the education system,” he said.
Lauding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said it was India-centric and would rekindle Indian values, ethos and culture in the education system.
Speaking at the event, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar underlined the importance of education in a country’s growth and said the NEP 2020 would help make build a self-reliant India.
“This new education policy will again make India a global leader. Our education teaches to help others,” Tomar said.
