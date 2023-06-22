Marinated millet, stuffed mushrooms and risotto on White House State dinner menu for PM Modi

PTI

Washington, June 22

Marinated millet, corn kernel salad and stuffed mushrooms are on the menu for 400 guests invited to the state dinner being hosted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House's South Lawn on Thursday.

First Lady Jill Biden on Wednesday said she had asked Chef Nina Curtis - who specialises in plant-based cuisine - to work with the White House staff and create a stunning vegetarian menu for Prime Minister Modi, who is a devout vegetarian.

Guests will have the option to add fish to their main course as well, she said during the media preview for the state dinner.

Modi arrived here from New York where he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters earlier in the day to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga, attended by UN officials, diplomats and prominent personalities. He is visiting the US from June 21-24 at the invitation of President Joe Biden and the First Lady.

More than 400 guests have been invited for the dinner at the specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House, the Frist Lady said.

The first course on the state dinner will include marinated millet, grilled corn kernel salad, compressed watermelon and a tangy avocado sauce. The main course includes stuffed portobello mushrooms and creamy saffron-infused risotto.

Upon request, guests would be served sumac-roasted sea bass, lemon-dill yoghurt sauce, crisped millet cakes and summer squashes, according to the menu.

For dessert is rose and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake. Wines on the list are Stone Tower Chardonnay "Kristi" 2021, PATEL Red Blend 2019 and Domain Carneros Brut Rose.

California-based chef Curtis said, "It is truly a pleasure to be able to work with the First Lady and help her to bring her culinary vision to life...we have curated a menu that really showcases the best in American cuisine and also then seasoned with Indian elements and flavours," she said.

"We are also very excited that India is leading efforts to celebrate the International Year of the Millets. We have incorporated marinated millets into our menu and the Indian cuisine elements throughout the menu," the chef said.

White House Social Secretary Carlos Elizondo, previewing the dinner, said the First Lady has been involved in this event at every step.

Every element of the dinner and decor has been chosen to make each guest's experience personal and warm, Elizondo said.