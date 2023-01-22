Maritime course for 6 nations ends

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 21

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) today concluded a week-long Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) operations for a search and rescue (SAR) course in Mumbai. The course was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation Programme (ITEC) for officers and sailors of the Maritime Security Agencies from six friendly countries — Bangladesh, Seychelles, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Myanmar and the Maldives.

The course is modelled and designed in consonance with the best international practices primarily envisaging the legal background domain of maritime search and rescue, planning and coordination, global maritime distress and safety system.