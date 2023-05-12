Maritime in focus, EAM travels to Dhaka, Oslo

New Delhi, May 11
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday left for a three-nation tour of Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium.
In Dhaka, he will attend a conference organised by an RSS-backed think tank India Foundation. The sixth edition of the conference will be attended by President of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun, Vice-President of Maldives Faisal Naseem and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina.
From Bangladesh, Jaishankar will travel to Sweden which holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. In Oslo, he will participate in the second EU Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum as well as hold meetings with several foreign ministers.
