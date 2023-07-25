 Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

Earlier on Monday, both Nasrullah and Anju went on sightseeing trip amid tight security

Married Indian woman Anju becomes Fatima, weds her Pakistani Facebook friend after converting to Islam

Anju, a married Indian woman who travelled legally to Pakistan, during a sightseeing trip with her Facebook friend Nasrullah, in Upper Dir district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. PTI Photo



PTI

Peshawar, July 25

Anju, the Indian mother of two children who travelled legally to Pakistan, married her Pakistani Facebook friend on Tuesday after converting to Islam, a senior police official said.

Anju, 34, was staying at her 29-year-old Pakistani friend Nasrullah's home. They became friends on Facebook in 2019.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

"Nasrullah and Anju's marriage was solemnised today and proper a Nikah was performed after she converted to Islam," senior officer at Moharrar City Police Station in Upper Dir district Muhammad Wahab told PTI.

Both appeared in the district court in Dir Bala in the presence of family members of Nasrullah, police personnel and lawyers, police said.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju and Nasrullah and said the Indian woman has been named Fatima after her conversion to Islam.

He further stated that the Indian woman has been shifted to home from the court under police security, Geo News reported.

Earlier on Monday, both Nasrullah and Anju went on a sightseeing trip amid tight security. They visited the Lawari tunnel connecting Dir Upper District with Chitral District, police officials said.

In the pictures of their visit to the picturesque tourist spots, Anju and Nasrullah were seen sitting in a lush green garden and holding hands.

Anju, who was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan, has shared a short video in which she says she "feels safe here" in Pakistan, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

"I want to give this message to all that I have come here legally and with planning as it was not about two days that I came here all of a sudden, and I am safe here," she said in the video.

"I request all the media persons not to harass my relatives and children," she said. Anju is married to Arvind, who is in Rajasthan. They have a 15-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son.

Anju has travelled to Pakistan legally from India via the Wagah-Attari border. According to an official document of the Ministry of Interior sent to Pakistan's High Commission in New Delhi, the chancery was informed that it had been decided to grant a 30-day visa to Anju, valid for Upper Dir only.

Nasrullah, a science graduate from a University in Sheringal, is the youngest among five brothers.

He has given an affidavit to local authorities, stating that there is no love angle to their friendship, and Anju will return to India on August 20.

According to a senior police official from the region, the travel documents of the Indian lady have been found to be in order and she has been allowed to stay with Nasrullah, who has been instructed to look after her.

"She travelled to Pakistan on a month-long visit visa and all her travel documents are valid and complete," Upper Dir District Police Officer (DPO) Mushtaq Khan said on Monday.

"Anju has come to Pakistan from New Delhi for the sake of love and is living happily here," Khan was quoted as saying by Geo News.

Anju's husband Arvind told the media in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan that she left home on Thursday on the pretext of going to Jaipur but later the family came to know that she was in Pakistan. He said he was hopeful that she would return home.

Anju's incident is similar to Seema Ghulam Haider's case. Seema, a Pakistani mother of four, sneaked into India to live with Sachin Meena, a Hindu man she got in touch with while playing PUBG in 2019.

Seema, 30, and Sachin, 22, live in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, near Delhi, where he runs a provision store, according to Uttar Pradesh Police.

#Facebook #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Kareena Kapoor ‘ignored fans’ on flight from London, Narayana Murthy criticises actress in viral video; wife supports her

2
Chandigarh

Video of altercation between Punjab AAP MLA, Chandigarh traffic official surfaces; MLA accused of misbehaviour

3
Punjab

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

4
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

5
Haryana

Rain alert for Punjab, Himachal, Haryana, Uttarakhand; HP must brace for flashfloods, landslips

6
Punjab

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

7
Himachal

Hill sinking, landslide fear grips Kullu district residents

8
Himachal

Kullu: Reservoir water flows above Malana barrage

9
Nation

'Tired' pilot refuses to fly, 3 MPs among passengers stuck at Rajkot airport

10
Punjab

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Don't Miss

View All
Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925
Haryana

Gurugram sex ratio plummets to 885 from 925

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor gets war injury pension after 60 yrs
Punjab

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued for Himachal, Gujarat, Punjab for Monday, list released
Nation

Very heavy rain warning issued for Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana

40% rise in flashfloods over three years
Nation GLOBAL WARMING

40% rise in flashfloods in India over three years

Tiny gadgets ‘linked’ to falling Haryana sex ratio
Haryana

Tiny gadgets 'linked' to falling Haryana sex ratio

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

Top News

PM Modi cites names of ‘East India company’, PFI to hit back at Opposition alliance

PM Modi cites East India company, PFI, Indian Mujahideen to hit back at Opposition alliance

Asserts that people cannot be misled merely by the use of th...

Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

Congress slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started ‘hating India’

‘Call us whatever you want, Mr Modi. We are INDIA’, said Rah...

Opposition likely to move no confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha: Sources

Manipur violence: Opposition likely to move no-confidence motion against govt in Lok Sabha, say sources

All parties are learnt to be on board, said sources

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Lok Sabha adjourns till 2 pm amid opposition protests on Manipur violence

Lok Sabha passes bill on bio-diversity amid protest by Opposition parties over Manipur issue

Opposition parties have been demanding a statement from PM N...


Cities

View All

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields

Overflowing Tung Dhab drain floods residential areas, fields in Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Breaches in Kasur drain add to flood woes for farmers

Amritsar MC finds it difficult to remove stray dogs from Heritage Street

Gurbani telecast from Golden Temple: Day 1, SGPC YouTube channel gets overwhelming response

Knotty affair: Himmat Singh Avenue where wires can get entangled in passing vehicles

Land bought at ‘low’ rate, Vigilance grills Manpreet

Land bought at 'low' rate, Punjab Vigilance grills Manpreet Badal

Search ops in Bathinda: 41 held, drugs, Rs 3.5L seized

Chandigarh MC approve free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh MC approves free parking for EVs, two-wheelers; double charges for vehicles registered outside Tricity

Chandigarh: AAP leaders, volunteers face water cannons as they try to cross police barricades

Zirakpur Snarl-ups: Poor drainage adds to chaos, traffic crawls on waterlogged NH for 3 hrs

Two girls die, three hurt in Chandigarh factory fire

Governor visit brings some respite to residents of Dadu Majra

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi BJP stages protest near AAP office, demands resignation of CM Kejriwal

Delhi women panel chief Swati Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

Yamuna’s water level follows downward trend in Delhi, but still above danger mark

Delhi: AAP to stage protest at Jantar Mantar over Manipur issue

Supreme Court raps Delhi Government on RRTS project

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Punjab ex-minister Gurbinder Atwal dies of brain haemorrhage on flight to Srinagar

Rise in water level leaves residents living near dhussi bundh worried

Monsoon fury: Sutlej swells, Lohian villages in Jalandhar district flooded again

Flood-hit villagers write to PM Modi, Punjab CM for relief

Floods wash away crops in Lohian, leave marginal farmers mired in debt

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Groundwork complete, construction in full swing to revamp Ludhiana railway station

Illegal mining: 10 held for attacking policemen

Bullet still in head, ex-sailor Tara Singh gets war injury pension after 60 yrs

Neglected Kakowal Road plagues commuters

Public bear the brunt as revenue officials observe strike

2 workers die in wall collapse

2 workers die in wall collapse

Commando on duty near temple dies of bullet injury

Cops thrashed women protesters, alleges panel

Tangri water level at danger mark, ‘no need to panic’

Reality therapy helps in depression: Varsity study