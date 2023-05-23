Martin Amis leaves indelible mark on UK’s cultural scene

WASHINGTON, May 22

Martin Amis, a British writer of dark comedic novels, has died at the age of 73, his publisher said on Saturday on Twitter.

Penguin Books said Amis “leaves a towering legacy and an indelible mark on the British cultural landscape, and will be missed enormously”.

Amis died on Friday at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, and his wife Isabel Fonseca said the cause was esophageal cancer.

Amis, the author of 14 novels, including “Money: A Suicide Note”, “London Fields” and “Time’s Arrow”, in 2008 was named one of 50 best British writers since 1945 and listed for the Booker Prize twice.

Amis, often called one of the most innovative voices of his generation, was the son of the late British author Kingsley Amis, the subject of his 2,000 memoir “Experience”. He moved to the United States in 2011. Amis’ first novel “The Rachel Papers” was published when he was 23. He worked as an editor at The Times Literary Supplement and later the literary editor of The New Statesman. — Reuters