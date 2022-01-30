Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in Birla House

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Mahatma Gandhi- File photo

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

30 January each year mark the death anniversary of the father of nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also celebrated as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get us freedom.

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House.

Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as Bapu, had led many freedom movements through non-violence.

On this occasion of Martyrs’ Day, top leadership of nation including Prime Minister and President gather at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Gandhiji.

Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city.

“Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad Gujarat t 10 am on January 30,” Home Minister’s Office (HMO) tweeted.

Taking the debate of ‘Hindus and Hindutvavadis’ forward, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhi is no more but he is still alive where there is truth.

“A Hindutvavadi had shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive today! #GandhiForever,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Martyrs’ Day is also celebrated on 23rd March every year to pay tribute to our freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. On this day in year 1931, they were given capital punishment by Britishers.

The trio were hung for assassinating John Saunders in 1928. Their tale of sacrifice and selfless service to the nation still remain a source of inspiration for many.

#Bapu #MahatmaGandhi #MartyrsDay

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab punjab assembly polls

Congress fields CM Channi from a second seat, Pawan Bansal's son in Barnala, ex-mayor against Capt Amarinder

2
Diaspora

Thousands protest Justin Trudeau govt's Covid mandates and restrictions in Canadian capital

3
Lifestyle

Here's a look at Nawazuddin's new bungalow in Mumbai

4
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

5
Chandigarh

Panchkula Judge proceeded in ‘hot haste’, slipshod manner: Punjab and Haryana High Court

6
Chandigarh

Signs of 3rd Covid wave flattening in Chandigarh

7
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

8
Entertainment

Salman Khan's soft corner for Shehnaaz Gill is so evident, only she can poke him for being single and it has Katrina Kaif's angle

9
Punjab

Former Qila Raipur MLA Jasbir Singh Khangura quits Congress

10
Nation

Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Don't Miss

View All
Rain spell likely from February 2 in tricity
Chandigarh

Rain spell likely from February 2 in Chandigarh tricity

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Donate clothes through Swachhta Sawari in Chandigarh

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi’s birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice
Features

On Pandit Bhimsen Joshi's birth centenary, doyens of music recall the magic of his voice

Avoid ‘unreal’ photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Kejriwal
Delhi

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

66-year-old sperm donor ‘has fathered 129 children’, nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities
World

66-year-old sperm donor 'has fathered 129 children', nine are on way; gets warning from UK authorities

Officers’ choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus
Jalandhar

Officers' choice: Phagwara favourite among ex-babus

Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season
Himachal

Himachal's Keylong at -16.7°C records coldest night of season

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary
Chandigarh

Jungle cat, barking deer spotted for first time at Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary

Top Stories

‘It’s a choice between corrupt & honest’: Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

'It's a choice between corrupt & honest': Arvind Kejriwal, AAP national convener

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Fresh plea filed in SC on Pegasus spyware

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

Supreme Court Judge bats for airing of hearings

JeM’s top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

JeM's top commander, Pak native among 5 shot dead in encounters

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Haryana farmers begin Singhu-type stir in Sirsa

Cities

View All

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Covid-19: 4 die, 301 test +ve in Amritsar district

Rahul Gandhi 'pickpocketed' during Amritsar visit?

Only 18 poll violations in last three weeks in Amritsar

Artistes steer clear of poll campaigns this time, Covid to blame?

Contesting elections not common man’s cup of tea

Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

Punjab poll 2022: Manpreet Singh Badal, Pargat Singh file nomination papers

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

PM Narendra Modi: Youth key to self-reliant nation

Delhi records 4,044 Covid cases, 25 deaths; positivity rate down to 8.6 pc

Avoid 'unreal' photographs of Bhagat Singh in offices, scholar tells Arvind Kejriwal

Gym owners take out protest march, demand fitness centres be allowed to reopen

DU issues notification to discontinue M.Phil from next academic session

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in district

Pargat, Henry, Kalia among 28 file nominations in Jalandhar district

2 Punjab Lok Congress candidates from Doaba return tickets

Constituency watch: Nakodar

Nawanshahr district leads state with highest voter enrolment

Jalandhar district reports 211 cases, three deaths

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

Drunk man sets four vehicles afire at Joshi Nagar, nabbed

387 test +ve, 4 succumb in Ludhiana

Man ends life over property dispute, relatives booked

36 candidates file nomination papers on Day 4

15 booked for abetting bizman's suicide

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Sigh of relief, new Covid cases lowest in 4 weeks in Patiala district

Last date to apply for master cadre posts extended