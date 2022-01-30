Martyrs’ Day: Nation observe Mahatma Gandhi’s 74th death anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, January 30

30 January each year mark the death anniversary of the father of nation, Mahatma Gandhi. The day is also celebrated as Martyrs’ Day to commemorate freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to get us freedom.

On January 30th, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse in the Birla House.

Mahatma Gandhi, popularly known as Bapu, had led many freedom movements through non-violence.

On this occasion of Martyrs’ Day, top leadership of nation including Prime Minister and President gather at Raj Ghat to pay homage to Gandhiji.

Union home minister and minister of cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the mural of Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city.

“Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah will unveil the Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad Gujarat t 10 am on January 30,” Home Minister’s Office (HMO) tweeted.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah will unveil the Mural of Mahatma Gandhi Ji at the Sabarmati Riverfront, Ahmedabad Gujarat



Date: 30th Jan 2022

Time: 10 AM — गृहमंत्री कार्यालय, HMO India (@HMOIndia) January 29, 2022

Taking the debate of ‘Hindus and Hindutvavadis’ forward, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhi is no more but he is still alive where there is truth.

“A Hindutvavadi had shot Gandhiji. All Hindutvavadis feel that Gandhiji is no more. Where there is truth, Bapu is still alive today! #GandhiForever,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Martyrs’ Day is also celebrated on 23rd March every year to pay tribute to our freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, and Rajguru. On this day in year 1931, they were given capital punishment by Britishers.

The trio were hung for assassinating John Saunders in 1928. Their tale of sacrifice and selfless service to the nation still remain a source of inspiration for many.

#Bapu #MahatmaGandhi #MartyrsDay