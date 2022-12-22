Mask up, get boosters, says government amid China Covid surge; no flying curbs yet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 21

The government on Wednesday said there was no cause for panic in the midst of China’s Covid surge, but advised people to mask up in crowded areas and get a booster shot in case they have not already.

Sources said random sampling would be done of India-bound international travellers, including those arriving from China, to conduct proper surveillance, but international travel guidelines would not change yet. “There is no change in the international travel guidelines as yet,” NITI Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul said after emerging from a review meeting Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held on the Indian pandemic situation.

The meeting was briefed on the currently circulating variants with officials saying three cases of the highly transmissible BF.7 Omicron variant had been detected in India — two in Gujarat and one in Odisha.

The minister said India was ready to manage the situation. “I have directed all concerned to be on alert and strengthen surveillance. I urge people to take the Covid vaccine,” Mandaviya said. VK Paul cited low booster uptake as a matter of concern. “Only 27 to 28 per cent of India’s eligible population has taken the Covid precaution dose. Everyone eligible should take the booster dose,” he said, asking people to wear masks in crowds.

Paul said there was no need to panic. “The elderly and those with comorbidities should especially adhere to Covid protocols and ensure full vaccination with precaution doses included,” he said.

The minister said Covid was not over yet and urged a heightened level of preparedness in view of the festive season ahead. Underlining the challenge posed by the increasing number of cases in China, Japan, South Korea, France and the US, the Health Minister stressed the importance of being alert against new and emerging strains. He urged people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

States have already been asked to send all positive Covid samples for genome sequencing to detect any new infective variants.

A presentation made at the review meeting said India had seen a steady decline in cases with average daily cases falling to 158 in the week ending December 19. The same presentation, however, flagged a consistent rise in global daily average cases since the last six weeks, with 5.9 lakh daily average cases reported in week ending December 19.