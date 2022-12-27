‘Mass conversion’ event stopped by police in UP village at Bajrang Dal tip off

Budaun, December 27
A programme was stopped here in Bherha village after some activists from Bajrang Dal tipped off police about a mass religious conversion that was going to take place there, police said on Tuesday.
According to police, no permission was taken for the event which was being held in the village under Hazratpur Police Station area on Monday night.
In their complaint, Bajrang Dal activists alleged that around two dozen people were going convert from Hindusim to Christianity, a senior police officer said.
However, when police raided the venue they found no conversion taking place there.
“Acting on the information, when police reached the pandal, they found bhajans were being played by the DJ. The programme was stopped, as it was being held without any permission. The people who had gathered there were told to leave the place,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Karamveer Singh said, and dismissed the allegations of mass religious conversion.
Bajrang Dal District president Pankaj Gupta said that when there is not a single Christian family in the village then how can such a “big programme” be held there.
“One Hindu family had converted to Christianity, and the information about the religious conversion was correct,” he said.
He added that the office bearers of the organisation will meet senior government officials and demand an action against the organisers of the programme.
District BJP president Rajiv Gupta said that he had spoken to police and administration, and asked them to ensure that such incidents are not repeated.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area
The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...
Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm
More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...
3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona
The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...
22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house
Police suspect suicide
5 of family charred to death in UP
As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove