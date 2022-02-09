Massive protests across Telangana over PM’s remarks

Protest led to tension at few places as BJP tried to stop setting afire of effigies by protestors

Massive protests across Telangana over PM’s remarks

Telangana Rashtra Vidyarthi Sangham activists burn an effigy as they stage a protest at the Osmania University Arts College in Hyderabad. PTI

Hyderabad, February 9  

Telangana ministers and other leaders of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday led state-wide protests over certain comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament about bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that the Prime Minister insulted Telangana people’s movement, hundreds of cadres hit the streets in Hyderabad and 32 other districts of the state.

On a call given by TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, TRS leaders, including ministers and legislators, led the protests in Assembly constituencies and mandal headquarters. The leaders took strong exception to remarks made by Modi in Rajya Sabha during his reply to debate of motion of thanks for the President’s address to the Parliament.

The protest led to tension at a few places as BJP tried to stop setting afire of effigies by the protestors.

Raising slogans of ‘BJP down down’ and ‘Modi down down’ and carrying black flags, the protesters burnt effigies of the BJP. The protesters were wearing black scarves and also released black balloons in the air.

State Home minister Mahmood Ali and Animal Husbandry Minister T. Srinivas Yadav led the protests in the state capital and demanded that the Prime Minister apologise to people of Telangana for insulting the movement.

Ali led the protest at Azampura while Yadav led the protest at Indira Park. The home minister said 1,200 people laid down their lives for Telangana state but the Prime Minister is saying that Telangana state was created in an unparliamentary manner. “This is unfortunate. The Prime Minister does not know anything about Telangana. We demand that he take back his words,” he said.

The TRS youth wing staged a protest in Osmania University Arts College. The MLAs participated in the rallies and protests in various parts of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and outskirts.

Srinivas Yadav alleged that the PM was unable to digest the development of Telangana. He said Modi should speak on why his government failed to fulfill the commitments made in an Act passed by the Parliament.

The TRS leader alleged that sensing defeat in Uttar Pradesh elections, Modi was enacting new dramas and one such drama was in Hyderabad during the unveiling of statue of equality.

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs led the protest in districts. In Hanamkonda, TRS leader Vinay Bhaskar led a massive dharna. Panchayat Raj minister E. Dayakar Rao led the protest in Warangal.

In Khammam, the protestors led by transport minister P. Ajay Kumar formed a human chain. He alleged that PM spoke in Rajya Sabha out of his malice towards Telangana.

Tension prevailed in Jangaon as BJP workers tried to stop TRS and Congress activists from burning effigies. This led to a clash first between BJP and Congress workers and later between BJP and TRS supporters. Police had to intervene to control the situation.

Earlier, TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao condemned the comments made by the Prime Minister and demanded that he apologise to the people of Telangana.

“Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of Telangana,” tweeted Rama Rao, who is a key cabinet minister.

“I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana,” wrote KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao Meanwhile, Mahila Congress staged a protest at Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters in Hyderabad, condemning the remarks of the Prime Minister.

Police stopped the protestors from taking out a rally and setting afire an effigy of the Prime Minister.

IANS

#Telangana #trs

