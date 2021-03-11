Massive protests erupt in several cities over Prophet remarks

New Delhi, June 10

Massive protests erupted across several parts of the nation on Friday against the Prophet row, with the agitators demanding action and arrest of the suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former party colleague Naveen Jindal.

The said leaders had allegedly made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed.

Protests were witnessed in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ludhiana, Ranchi, Ahmedabad, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The protest turned violent in Prayagraj and police had to take action against many people. However the situation is under control.

In Delhi, shops were partially closed in some minority areas as massive police deployment was enforced to avoid untoward situation.

A massive protest broke out at Jama Masjid in the National Capital.

"People had gathered in large numbers for just 15-20 minutes after which the crowd dispersed. The situation is now under control," a senior Delhi Police official said.

The people of the minority community, soon after the Friday prayers, had gathered on the stairs just outside the Jama Masjid, holding placards against the former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

The agitators were demanding immediate arrest of the suspended BJP leaders.

"As the protest was carried out without any prior permission from the Delhi Police, a legal action will be initiated," the official said.

Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam Ahmed Bukhari said no call was given for the protest.

"I don't know who the protesters are," Bukhari claimed.

India faced a major pushback on the Prophet row after the Mulsim countries protested on the issue, envoys were summoned and Qatar, Kuwait, UAE and Iran issued statements.

The government has, however, said that the statements does not reflect its view but of the fringe elements. IANS