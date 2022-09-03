Maternity leave for Central staffers in case of stillbirth

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 2

The government has decided to give 60-day special maternity leave to all women staff in the case of the death of a child soon after birth, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said today.

The decision had been taken keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which had a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it said.

The DoPT said it had been receiving several references, requesting for clarification pertaining to grant of leave/maternity leave in the case of the death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth. “The matter has been considered in consultation with Health Minister,” it said.