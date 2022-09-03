Maternity leave for Central staffers in case of stillbirth

New Delhi, September 2
The government has decided to give 60-day special maternity leave to all women staff in the case of the death of a child soon after birth, an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) said today.
The decision had been taken keeping in view the potential emotional trauma caused due to stillbirth or death of a child soon after birth, which had a far-reaching impact on the mother’s life, it said.
The DoPT said it had been receiving several references, requesting for clarification pertaining to grant of leave/maternity leave in the case of the death of a child soon after birth/stillbirth. “The matter has been considered in consultation with Health Minister,” it said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Big jolt for Nitish Kumar in northeast, 5 JD(U) MLAs merge with BJP in Manipur
Earlier, bulk of the JDU MLAs had joined the BJP in Arunacha...
Congress to hold mass protest rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan against price rice, GST, unemployment on Sunday
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and a host of party l...
Noted journalist P Sainath announces returning Basavashree award after pontiff's arrest
In a series of tweets on Friday, Sainath makes his decision ...
3 high-profile men named in kabaddi player murder case
Sandeep Nangal Ambian was killed at a kabaddi tournament at ...
3 injured as speeding BMW car rams into tree in Chandigarh
Eyewitnesses say the speeding BMW driver coming from the Tra...