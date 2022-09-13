Mathura temple case: Next hearing on October 3

Mathura (UP), September 13
A court here fixed October 3 as the next date for hearing into the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute case.
“Additional District Judge Sanjai Chaudhary has ordered petitioners to ensure that the summons be served on the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, Lucknow, by next hearing,” District Government Counsel Sanjai Gaur said.
In the hearing on Tuesday, while the Intezamia Committee, Shahi Masjid Idgah, and others appeared in the court, the Sunni Central Waqf Board did not appear as a notice in their regard was yet to be served on them.
Several petitions have been filed in Mathura courts, seeking the shifting of the mosque, which according to petitioners has been built at the birthplace of Lord Krishna, within the 13.37-acre premises of the Katra Keshav Dev temple.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Kolkata streets turn into war zone as violence shrouds BJP’s protest march
BJP activists clash with cops during protest march in Bengal...
More cancer drugs, patented anti-virals, anti-diabetic and de-addiction drugs to get cheaper
National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, published, inclu...
India to host G20 summit on September 9, 10 next year
To be attended by Presidents of the US, Russia, France, Sout...
BJP trying to topple AAP government in Punjab, offering Rs 25 crore to MLAs: Minister
Punjab BJP has dubbed the allegations as 'baseless' and 'bun...