Pegasus: Matter sub judice, Centre tells Opposition over demands for debate

Tribune News Service



New Delhi, January 31

The government on Monday sidestepped the opposition demand to debate the Pegasus spyware issue in the Budget Session of Parliament saying the matter was before the Supreme Court.

The Congress-led opposition including the Left sought a discussion after the New York Times revelations claiming India bought the Pegasus spyware from Israel as part of a defence deal.

“On the opposition demand to hold a debate on Pegasus snooping issue, Minister of parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said the matter was subjudice as the case was in Supreme Court,” an official statement said.

The demand came up at the all party meeting called by the government where Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue. With the government citing sub judice nature of the case, stage is set for a stormy Budget Session.

After the meeting attended by 38 leaders of26 parties including BJP Ministers, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said all partyrepresentatives agreed to cooperate for the smooth functioning of Parliament and urged for the houses not to be stalled.

“Members should participate in the debates on the President's address and the Union Budget. Other issues can be discussed later in the second phase of the session beginning from March 14. The debate on the President's address and Union Budget will be held for 12 hours each in Lok Sabha,” Joshi said, adding that all leaders expressed hope that the house will not be stalled.

The session spread over 68 days and 29 sittings in two parts will have the first half (today until February 11) devoted to Financial Business relating to the Union Budget for 2022-23 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on President’s Address.

Parties present in the meeting, besides the BJP, were INC, AITC, DMK, YSRCP, SS, BJD, JD(U), BSP, TRS, LJSP, NCP, CPI(M), IUML, TDP, APNA DAL, CPI, AAP, AIADMK, KC(M), RSP, RPI(A), RJD, NPP, VCK and AGP.

14 bills listed for the session

The Warehousing (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022; The Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Cantonment Bill, 2022; The Indian Antarctica Bill, 2022; The Emigration Bill, 2022; The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The National Dental Commission Bill, 2022; The Identification of Prisoners Bill, 2022; The Metro Rail (Construction, Operation and Maintenance) Bill, 2022; The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022; The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022; The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022relating to UP;The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022relating to Jharkhand;The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bills, 2022relating to Tripura.

#Pegasus