Maximum temperature crosses 49 degrees Celsius in Delhi; some relief expected on Monday

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, May 15
A severe heat wave swept across Delhi on Sunday with the maximum temperature touching 49.2 degrees Celsius in the Mungeshpur area.
In fact, all stations in Delhi recorded a maximum temperature above 45 degrees Celsius, with Mungeshpur and Najafgarh crossing the 49-degree Celsius mark as a result of the massive heat wave.
Meanwhile, some relief can be expected on Monday.
The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky with possibility of dust storm/thunderstorm and the maximum and the minimum temperatures around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively, and a decrease in intensity and distribution of the heatwave.
Meanwhile, the Southwest Monsoon will advance into South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.
Isolated extremely heavy falls likely over Kerala-Mahe is expected during the next two days and heavy to very heavy falls during subsequent three days, the IMD warned.
