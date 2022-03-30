Lakhimpur case: May challenge bail to Ashish, UP tells SC

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, March 29

Asserting that it had “vehemently opposed” Lakhimpur Kheri violence case prime accused Ashish Mishra’s bail plea before the Allahabad High Court, the Uttar Pradesh Government on Tuesday told the Supreme Court that a decision to challenge the bail order was under consideration.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when those against farm laws were holding a demonstration against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on October 3, 2021. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by angry protesters.

In an affidavit filed in response to a petition by family members of killed farmers, the Uttar Pradesh Government asserted that it had vehemently opposed Ashish Mishra’s bail application before the high court.

“Furthermore, the Impugned Order being of February 10, 2022, the limitation period against the same is still running, and the decision to file SLP against the same, is pending consideration before the relevant authorities,” it said, adding, any averments to the contrary in the petition were “completely false” and deserved to be rejected.

#ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri